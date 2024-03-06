3 Washington Wizards who definitely won't be back next season
These three Washington Wizards players won't be back for the 2024-25 season.
1) Landry Shamet's lone season with the Wizards will likely be his only one in Washington
The Kristaps Porzingis trade was only one of many major offseason trades that the Wizards made this past offseason. Another one saw them trade their franchise player at the time, Bradley Beal, to the Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, pick swaps, and second-round picks.
The players Washington got were pretty irrelevant to them, as the trade was all about the picks from their perspective. They traded Paul shortly after to the Warriors in the deal that sent Jordan Poole back to D.C. but kept Shamet who has been a part of Washington's rotation this season.
Shamet is known most for his ability to shoot it from three-point range but he's struggled from behind the arc this season, hitting threes at a 34.0 percent clip. Not what you want to see from a sharpshooter. He's averaging a career-low 16 minutes per game coming off the bench for the Wizards, and is very clearly not part of their future.
Shamet's $11 million salary is non-guaranteed for next season according to Spotrac, so it'll be a relatively easy decision for Washington to either trade or waive Shamet before the guarantee kicks in. He can be a solid bench piece in the right situation, but it's not working in Washington.