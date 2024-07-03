3 White Sox players who will be traded by the deadline and where
By Jacob Mountz
Despite having a number of valuable acquisition targets, the Chicago White Sox are having a historically bad season. After losing on Tuesday, the White Sox own an MLB-worst 24-63 record, 31 games back of the first place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and 23.5 games out of the wildcard.
Without a doubt, it is a lost season in the south side of Chicago. But even so, the White Sox can still be winners in the long run. Trading a few highly coveted players for top prospects might be able to push the beleaguered White Sox team far ahead in their rebuild.
The White Sox have already mentioned that they are open to trading their star players. So, it wouldn’t be surprising to see these three trade targets playing in different uniforms after the trade deadline.
3. Garrett Crochet to the Dodgers
The Dodgers’ management team has never shied away from making a splash. This is the same team that signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and acquired Tyler Glasnow over the offseason. Having suffered several injuries throughout the course of the season, the Dodgers are once more in the market for a starting pitcher.
While they could easily find some talented arms on the cheaper side that can fill in quite admirably, the Dodgers have one goal in mind: win a championship. With that said, the Dodgers are going to do whatever gives them the best chance at a championship. Enter Garrett Crochet.
Crochet currently owns an ERA of 3.03. His SO/9 rate stands at an MLB-best 12.52 with a respectable 1.78 BB/9. In total, he is fifth in the majors in K/BB with a rate of 7.05. His excellent numbers make him a top-of-the-line starter and a definite luxury item for any postseason hopefuls willing to pay the price. Who can the Dodgers deal?
The Dodgers currently have two touted prospects on the MLB’s top 100 prospects list (Dalton Rushing and Josue de Paula), neither of which have made it to the AAA level. However, let’s not forget James Outman who showed promise last season but was demoted this year. Last year, Outman hit 23 HRs to the tune of a .248 average through 483 at-bats. This season hasn’t been so good for him in the majors, but he has since rebounded in AAA. With a log jam of players in the Dodgers’ outfield, Outman isn’t likely to see any more time with them this year. A player with his talent may be a good grab for the struggling White Sox. In any case, the White Sox are bound to receive a haul in return for Crochet.
The 25-year-old Crochet is under contract through 2026 giving which ever team that chooses to acquire him over two years of valuable control. For those two years he will be eligible for arbitration. In other words, he’ll be inexpensive. Chances are he will end up with a power-hungry Dodgers team that won’t accept anything less than a World Series trophy for their efforts.
2. Luis Robert Jr. to the Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners thus far are defying the odds, maintaining first place in the AL West this year. Normally, that spot is occupied by the Astros. However, a slew of injuries and a rough spell have plagued the annual postseason behemoth. This season, Seattle’s success can be attributed to a brilliant pitching staff. But while their pitching is excellent, their offense leaves a lot to be desired. The Mariners are currently 26th in team OPS compared to the other 30 teams. This makes Luis Robert Jr a perfect fit.
Robert Jr has numerous tools in his tool belt. He can run, play centerfield like a gold-glover, and hit for power as well as average. However, his career has been marred by injuries. But there is no doubt when he is on the field, he is a definite impact player. So far, in an injury-laden 2024 campaign, Robert Jr is hitting .215 with 10 HRs through 121 at-bats. Last year, Robert was an All-Star in the one year where he wasn’t hampered by injuries. Through 595 ABs, Robert hit 38 HRs with a .264/.315/.542 slash line. If he can do the same for the Mariners, this would be an absolute game-changer.
With five top 100 prospects in their farm system, the Mariners have a deep pool of prospects to negotiate with. Their No. 8 prospect, Tyler Locklear, is also having a great year in the minors. There is no doubt the Mariners have enough depth to acquire Robert and still have enough left over to pursue more options.
The soon-to-be 27-year-old Robert Jr is under contract through 2027 with club options for 2026 and 2027. His contract isn’t cheap, but it may be well worth it. Should the Mariners grab him, they will have taken a big step in becoming a true contender for the 2024 championship.
1. Paul DeJong to the Braves
This year’s Braves offense has been hit or miss, not quite the prolific juggernaut we saw last year. This year, Braves’ shortstop, Orlando Arcia, hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. He owns a .211 AVG with 6 HR through 285 ABs.
When we take a look at the Braves’ farm system, we see that shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr is almost ready to make the jump. The 21-year-old infielder is scorching baseballs in AAA. With Nacho on the way, Orlando Arcia will most likely be out of a job next year. But while Nacho is still preparing for his upcoming promotion, who can fill the shortstop position and help the Braves win a championship?
Paul DeJong might not be the most glamorous option on the market, but his 15 HR this year would make him a desirable addition to a team that could use a little pop in their lineup. Another plus is that DeJong is in the final year of his contract. He would be a rental hoping to score the Braves a deep postseason run before Nacho gets the call-up next year. If they pull off this trade, the Braves get a competent bat with power without parting from an abundance of talent, and the White Sox get a few prospects in return instead of letting DeJong walk. It’s a win-win.
The Braves currently boast three prospects in the top 100, all pitchers. With Fried, Morton, and several relievers entering free agency, these pitchers will likely be needed next season. So, it would be a very good deal since the Braves wouldn’t need to send very much to Chicago.
In addition to his 15 HR, DeJong sports a slash line of .237/.283/.448. While not mind-blowing, it is a vast improvement over Arcia’s .211/.245/.375. DeJong’s bat could easily make the difference in a high-stakes, postseason game.
The Chicago White Sox might not be a powerhouse right now, but, if managed well, we’ll see a whole new team in the years to come.