3 White Sox that weren’t trade at the deadline but will be gone this offseason
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in the game of baseball and it's really not close. They've rivaled an all-time record for consecutive losses, and they traded quite a few of their trade pieces before the recent trade deadline.
Still, they had quite a bit left in the tank to offer that they didn't deal away. They kept these players for different reasons but the fact of the matter is they will likely still look to trade them before opening day in 2025. Some of these players are stars but none of these three should surprise you.
3. 1B Andrew Vaughn
Andrew Vaughn will be the lone non-superstar on this list. It's tough to really name too many White Sox players as superstars given the state of their team, but to their credit, they do have two.
At the deadline, they dealt away a few solid pieces and were able to net a solid return. They didn't make any of the blockbuster trades that they were really hoping for but they still got a decent sized return for the players they did move.
When the offseason arrives, they will likely start listening to offers on their 26-year-old former first-round pick, Andrew Vaughn. Vaughn may have been moved this year if there were more teams looking for a first baseman. Sadly for the White Sox, Vaughn just wouldn't have been a big enough upgrade for the Astros or Yankees.
Still, when the offseason arrives and teams are losing players, somebody will bite on the young first baseman that should still hold some value because of his youth and the team control in his contract. This won't be the blockbuster deal like the other two on this list. It also isn't as likely as the other two on this list. Still, I think the White Sox will explore trades for Vaughn in the offseason.
2. OF Luis Robert Jr.
The market for Luis Robert Jr. was hot this year, but no trade ended up coming together. There were a few reasons for this. One was the tremendous asking price that the White Sox had attached to their star outfielder. They were reportedly looking for a package similar to what the Padres gave up to acquire Juan Soto. They were simply never going to get that kind of return.
In the offseason, teams may be more willing to part ways with some of their MLB-ready prospects though. More teams will be in the market for adding a young, controllable outfielder instead of just the contending teams. Nearly every team is trying to put together a good roster in the offseason but that's not always the case at the trade deadline. Sometimes teams like the Marlins are tearing their team apart with hope for the future.
Plus, it gives Robert time to get hot and raise his trade value for the White Sox. If he can finish the year out well, he could raise his trade value closer to where the White Sox think it should be. Chicago is backed into a corner with him where they will need to move him for some value before it's too late. This offseason is the perfect time.
1. LHP Garrett Crochet
For a better chunk of the year, the Chicago White Sox were almost guaranteed to trade Garrett Crochet. He was the perfect trade chip for the White Sox to move and the perfect piece for nearly every team in the league to want to acquire. He's young, cheap, controllable and having quite the dominant year.
And then the reports came out that Crochet wouldn't pitch into October without a contract extension that gives him security in case of injury. This basically shut down the idea of anybody making a move for him because they were mostly hesitant to figure out the extension.
That won't be the case in the offseason. A team could make a move for him and they would be given plenty of time to explore extensions as well as giving him another year of being a starter under his belt. The risk of injury lowers quite a bit next year when he's already handled a workload of over 150 innings.
Either way, Chicago needs to move him while he's still healthy and controllable. Right now they could get a huge package in return, but as his contract gets closer and closer to expiring, he will lose more and more value.