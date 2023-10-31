3 wild NHL trades we need to see before it's too late
The NHL is full of surprises, and every season some trade shakes the league to its core. Some of this year's hottest trade candidates include Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, and the Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk.
2. Washington Capitals land Jake DeBrusk from Boston Bruins
With the amount of depth they lost due to the retirements of team legends Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, it's actually a bit surprising the Boston Bruins haven't been more active in the trade market. Right now, the team's top-six centers are Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle, and while those two have been good players throughout their careers, they won't be enough for a team with aspirations of winning the Stanley Cup.
The Washington Capitals are no longer the postseason powerhouse they once were, and apparently, they've been sniffing around for top-six wingers, such as Conor Garland. Well, Jake DeBrusk is a lot better than Garland, but his cold start to the season is putting a major dent in his free-agency plans. These two clubs did major business with each other last season, and maybe they'll revisit talks again.
Evgeni Kuznetsov is still a good player, but he's 31 now and playing on a bad team. He's probably better than what the Bruins already have, but it would be a surprise if he's anything more than above average these days.