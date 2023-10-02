3 worst players to ever win NBA Finals MVP

The list of NBA Finals MVPs reads much like a recitation of the all-time greats in NBA history. Of the 34 players to win the award, 25 are in the Hall of Fame and six more are well on their way. So when compiling a list of the "worst" players to win an NBA Finals MVP, it must be pointed out that there are no "bad" players on this list. Rather, there are some that stand out from the crowd because they were not standouts.