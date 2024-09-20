3 WR prospects Steelers fans should watch Saturday as potential George Pickens pairings
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found the answer at quarterback. Justin Fields has looked incredibly impressive in his two starts with the Steelers, despite not having the stats to really back it up.
But Fields is going to need a solid WR2 for the future. Right now, it's just George Pickens out there for the Steelers. 2024 NFL Draft pick Roman Wilson is set to return from injury soon, but the Steelers will be heavily in the market to add another wide receiver in next year's NFL Draft.
With Luther Burden likely off the board and Tetaira McMillian not playing this week, here are three college wide receiver prospects that Steelers fans should watch on Saturday.
3. WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
Isaiah Bond might be the fastest receiver in the 2025 NFL draft class. He could very well run in the mid 4.2s and nobody would be that surprised. His speed is truly a sight to behold, making him very comparable to prospects like Xavier Worthy and Jameson Williams.
Bond is a bit undersized for an outside receiver though. The good news, especially in a Pittsburgh offense, is that George Pickens is so physical that the opposing team will likely need to use their better cornerbacks on Pickens, for good reason, which should create more openings for the wide receiver two in the offense.
More than just speed, Bond is a very good route runner that can change directions on a dime. He's the type of athlete that Pittsburgh could move all around the field effectively, sort of like a gadget player.
Bond will likely be without his Heisman-hopeful quarterback, Quinn Ewers, this week. Though Arch Manning is a very capable backup, the pressure will be on the receivers to make the job of Manning as easy as possible. Bond will need to be excellent to showcase his ability this week.
2. WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Ole Miss has a legit first-round talent on their hands with wideout Tre Harris. Though some mock drafts have him falling into the second, I view him as a fringe first-round talent, especially with the way he's started the 2024 season.
Harris has already made himself available as Jaxson Dart's number one option. He's totaled 27 catches, 403 yards and two touchdowns in three games against a few inferior opponents. Harris has speed in the 4.40 to 4.45 range that allows for him to be a big play receiver at times, while also being listed at 6 foot 3, 210 pounds, allowing him to be the physical receiver that Pittsburgh loves.
Harris is a very similar prospect to George Pickens. Both are dominant jump ball receivers with the ability to beat any defensive back in a one-on-one situation. Harris is a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to deal with, specifically in the red zone.
If Harris is available at the Steelers' second-round pick, there should be no hesitation in grabbing him at that point.
Keep an eye on the Ole Miss versus Georgia Southern game this weekend if you want an introduction to Tre Harris. It won't take long for him to involve himself in the offense.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Ohio State has become notorious for being the "WRU" of college football. They have players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and many others that are currently thriving in the NFL. Emeka Egbuka has often been overlooked while at Ohio State, for good reason with the amount of talent around him, but he's still a round 1 talent.
Egbuka had the opportunity to go in the first round last year, but like much of Ohio State's roster, he decided to come back in pursuit of a victory over Michigan and a National Championship.
This season, Egbuka has kind of been overshadowed by freshman breakout star Jeremiah Smith. Still, Egbuka has nine catches for 149 yards through two games.
The Ohio State product is a very polished route runner that has legit 4.30 speed. He's going to be quite an intriguing follow this season and into the combine. With a solid year and a 40 time in the low 4.3s, Egbuka could become quite a sought-after prospect.
As for this week, keep an eye on Egbuka against Marshall. He has quite the advantage over defensive backs that he's far better than. Look for him to work in the slot, where he would fit well with Pittsburgh, and potentially find his way into the end zone.