3 Yankees backup plans if Jordan Montgomery signs elsewhere
The New York Yankees are looking to strengthen their starting rotation and add another Cy Young winner. Find out which pitchers they could target this offseason.
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees are in a prime position to make a run for a World Series. Gerrit Cole is debatably the best pitcher in MLB, and Aaron Judge is a generational talent. This offseason, the Bronx Bombers added another superstar by striking a deal with the San Diego Padres to acquire Juan Soto.
Offensively, the Yankees have a loaded lineup. The starting rotation could use another guy, and many fans in the Bronx are hoping for Jordan Montgomery.
Before helping the Texas Rangers win the World Series, the left-hander spent six seasons with New York. In 2022, Montgomery started 21 games and held a 3.69 ERA. He was dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals before the deadline, and since he's been one the most reliable starters in the league.
The 31-year-old started 32 games this past season and held a 3.20 ERA, which was good for eighth among all MLB starters. The Yankees might miss out on signing their former starter, as Montgomery reportedly views Texas as the most desirable destination.
With that being said, general manager Brian Cashman might be considering pursuing another starter. Luckily, there is an elite starter on the open market. Along with a few aces being floated around in trade rumors. Here are three that could help bring a 28th championship to the Bronx in 2024.
Sign Blake Snell
The two-time Cy Young winner might be the most underrated player in MLB. Blake Snell is coming off a fantastic season, where he captured the award for the second time.
In 32 starts with the Padres this past season, the left-hander struck out 234 batters and held a league-leading 2.25 ERA. It was the second time in his career that Snell had the best ERA in MLB and struck out over 220 batters. Not many pitchers do that.
If the Yankees were to sign the former Padre, it would give them both reigning Cy Youngs in the same rotation. Cole, Snell, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt would have the potential to be the best starting rotation in the sport.
Cashman and the Yankees offered a pitcher who's never stepped foot on an MLB field $300 million, so it indicates they are willing to spend dollars. Snell is still available and is reportedly interested in pitching in the Bronx next season.
Going after one of the best pitchers in the game makes a lot of sense for the Yankees. Cole and Judge aren't getting any younger. They need to maximize the time they have those elite talents. Bringing in another Cy Young to join their rotation would only give them a better chance at winning their first World Series since 2009.