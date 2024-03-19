3 Yankees offseason mistakes that could get Brian Cashman fired
These three offseason mistakes can lead to the Yankees eventually firing Brian Cashman.
For whatever reason, it feels like Brian Cashman has the best job security of anyone in MLB. Yes, Cashman deserves a lot of credit for what the New York Yankees did in the late 90s and obviously played a huge role in the 2009 World Series win as well, but sports are often a 'what have you done for me lately' industry. When it comes to Cashman, what has he done lately?
The Yankees enter every season with the same mentality. It's World Series or bust. Whether that's fair or not is one thing, but that's the expectation. Not only have the Yankees not won the World Series in 15 years, but they haven't made it since winning it last in '09. Cashman has somehow stuck around the entire time.
Yes, the Yankees finish above .500 every year and are almost in the hunt, but have not gotten over the hump in a decade and a half. He might have the best job security, but even owner Hal Steinbrenner has to be frustrated at this point, especially after the Yankees were an 82-80 team last season. Cashman has to turn things around to keep his job. These three offseason mistakes might prevent Cashman from sticking around much longer.
3) Not replenishing starting pitching depth after the Juan Soto trade can get Brian Cashman fired
The Yankees made a trade that they absolutely had to make, acquiring Juan Soto from the Padres. With Soto entering his final year of team control the Yankees were able to get him at somewhat of a discount, but they still gave up a good amount of value.
Not only did New York part with top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe, but they traded virtually all of their starting pitching depth. Not only did reliever converted to starter Michael King go in the deal, so did Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito. That's four pitchers -- all either MLB-ready or in the upper minors -- that went to San Diego.
These guys aren't aces or anything, but they're important pieces when it comes to getting through a full 162-game season. Now, the Yankees have to rely on lesser arms because Cashman did not replenish the depth he traded.
With the injury to Gerrit Cole, the fifth starter competition is extremely underwhelming. They'd either be relying on a guy like Luke Weaver who has a 5.14 career ERA, or an unproven arm like Will Warren or Clayton Beeter who haven't debuted yet.