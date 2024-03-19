3 Yankees offseason mistakes that could get Brian Cashman fired
These three offseason mistakes can lead to the Yankees eventually firing Brian Cashman.
1) Underwhelming offseason outside the Juan Soto trade can get Brian Cashman fired
Pulling off the Juan Soto trade saved this offseason for the Yankees. He's an MVP candidate every year and should be a difference-maker especially hitting in front of Aaron Judge. The problem is, the offseason outside of the Soto deal has been underwhelming at best.
The Marcus Stroman signing was a good one. When healthy, he's a solid innings eater and has proven he can pitch in New York under the bright lights. He'd bring an edge that the Yankees have lacked in recent years too. While that was a good move, he should not have been the second-best player acquired by the Yankees.
Cashman doesn't deserve blame for the Snell and Montgomery markets panning out the way they did because nobody could've predicted that, but that doesn't mean he couldn't have done more with their rotation. Stroman did not have to be the only addition.
The lineup is one filled with question marks. Soto and Judge are obviously elite, but the rest of the lineup is reliant on bounce-backs from several veterans. Players like Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu, and Anthony Rizzo are all very important cogs in this lineup coming off of down years in which injury was an issue. The Yankees could have and probably should have added another bat.
The bottom line here is that Cashman had to build the best possible roster to win right now while Soto is guaranteed to be in the Bronx. The roster is improved, but should be a lot better than it is. Failing to win the World Series and watching Soto walk this offseason would be a disaster of epic proportions for the Yankees.