3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by June and who should replace them
The New York Yankees are the hottest team in MLB, winning seven in a row entering play on Monday, and holding the best record in the American League as well. What's most impressive is they've been able to get off to this unbelievable start despite things not quite going their way luck-wise.
The Yankees have dealt with a slew of injuries including a major one to their ace and the best pitcher in baseball, Gerrit Cole. They've been without Cole all season yet lead the majors in staff ERA. Aaron Judge had a brutal first three weeks of the season but is now fifth in OPS.
Things are going well for the Yankees right now, and they seem to only be getting better with some injured players nearing returns. Once they come back and once the month of June arrives, the roster will look a bit different with these three players being either sent down or DFA'd.
3. Dennis Santana will be replaced by Tommy Kahnle
The Yankees have had to deal with several injuries to their relievers including one to Tommy Kahnle who has been out with right shoulder inflammation. With Kahnle and others out, the Yankees have turned to journeymen like Dennis Santana to fill the void.
Santana inked a minor league deal with the Yankees over the offseason and has been with the MLB team for most of the season. He's pitched fairly well, posting a 4.34 ERA in his 16 appearances and 18.2 innings of work, but he's been arguably the weakest link in a stout bullpen.
Assuming he recovers from his last rehab appearance appropriately, Kahnle is set to be activated off the IL officially on Wednesday, May 22. To activate Kahnle, someone is going to have to go down. It's always tough to DFA a reliever who is out of options like Santana, but since he is arguably the worst option at Aaron Boone's disposal, it makes the most sense.
2. Jahmai Jones will be replaced by DJ LeMahieu
The Yankees claimed Jahmai Jones off of waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers over the offseason with the expectation that he'd be nothing more than a depth piece, but he's been more than that. Not only did Jones make the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training, but he's stayed with the team ever since.
While he's been on the roster, Jones has been a non-factor for the Yankees. He has made just ten appearances this season with two starts. He has reached base in four of his ten plate appearances showing that he's not incapable, but it's clear that outside of pinch-running occasionally, he has no role.
D.J. LeMahieu has been out for the season thus far with an injury but is expected to return not long after Kahnle. Once he's back, Jones is the easiest player to part with. The fact that he's out of options is unideal, but again, this is about rostering the best players that the Yankees have at their disposal. If Jones isn't going to be used, he has little to no purpose on this roster.
1. Nick Burdi will be replaced by Ron Marinaccio
This one is easily the toughest of the three to predict, but feels inevitable.
The Yankees signed Nick Burdi to a minor league deal this offseason with an invitation to Spring Training, and all he's done since is impress. He was able to make the Opening Day roster and he's validated that by posting a 1.08 ERA in his ten appearances, allowing one run in 8.2 innings of work.
As well as he's pitched, he shouldn't be holding a roster spot over Ron Marinaccio, a reliever who has a 1.42 ERA in his nine appearances and 12.2 innings this season and has a solid track record of success. Marinaccio being in the minors says more about the Yankees' abundance of riches when it comes to relievers if anything, but he deserves to be on the MLB team.
Burdi has options, so the Yankees wouldn't have to worry about losing him. Marinaccio has proven for years now that he deserves a permanent spot in New York's bullpen and they should not hesitate to give that to him. After all, if Marinaccio struggles, they could always go back to Burdi.