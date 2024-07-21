30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
26. Maggie Steffens
Water Polo
There are always these legends of the game we almost forget about in between the Olympic Games, then when they show up on our screen again, we can’t wait to bask in their greatness. That’s Maggie Steffens. There aren’t many opportunities to watch water polo in our spare time, but we are all in during the Olympics. That’s because the U.S. has dominated in recent years, and again, we like to win.
The U.S. team, led by Steffens, dominated the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They won the gold medal game against Spain 14-5. That is an insane final score for a matchup between the two so-called best in the world. Steffens just needed to score one goal in that game to help her team to another world title.
The U.S. Water Polo team is coming off another gold medal at the 2024 World Aquatics World Championships. Steffens had 15 goals in that tournament. This team is entirely stacked, but even at 31 years old, Steffens dominates in the pool.
Her 56 goals in Olympic play is already a record. She’s only going to make that record impossible this year. Truthfully, there are only so many American athletes as successful as Steffens.