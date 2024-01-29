30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
20. Jamaal Charles, 2008-2018
Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jamaal Charles was so freaking fast. He was a state-champion track athlete in high school and a four-time All-American at the University of Texas. Despite his speed, he wasn’t able to dominate the Combine as some hoped, and he fell to the third round of the NFL Draft, the ninth running back taken in 2008.
It was a gift to the Chiefs, who were able to take their next franchise running back while Larry Johnson was still on the roster. While trying to navigate his role during a lost season (this is what happens when you have Brodie Croyle, Damon Huard, and Tyler Thigpen starting games), Charles didn’t put up great stats, but his averages were crazy. He averaged more than five yards per rush and 10 yards per reception.
In his second season, Charles took the starting running back job. He broke 1,000 yards while averaging a league-leading 5.9 yards per attempt. He was so much better in 2010, rushing for 1,467 yards and five touchdowns. He added 468 yards receiving and three touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro honors.
His fourth season only lasted two games, but he came back with a vengeance. In 2012, he rushed for more than 1,500 yards, getting on the second-team All-Pro and a top-three finish for Comeback Player of the Year. He topped it in 2013 with a league-leading 12 touchdowns on the ground (19 if you include receiving touchdowns). He was the All-Pro first-teamer that season and finished third for Offensive Player of the Year. Charles would finish his career with five dominant seasons, but injuries would really hamper the end, impacting where his career numbers fell.