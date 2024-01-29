30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
18. Ricky Williams, 2000-2011
New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens
Ricky Williams is another player who disappeared in his prime and he never really recovered from that. However, let’s start from the beginning of his professional career. Ricky Williams at Texas was an enigma. In his senior year, he had 2,327 in 12 games plus 30 total touchdowns. That’s a mind-boggling number to comprehend.
It definitely boggled the mind of Mike Ditka, who sent an entire draft’s worth of picks to move up and select Williams (plus some other picks). Skipping his rookie season (since that was in 1999), Williams had his first 1,000-yard season in 2000 (in just 10 games). He showed that dynamic power running ability while in New Orleans. Then, in a shocker, Ricky Williams was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2002.
It seemed like Williams had just scratched the surface in New Orleans, and that fact was proven further when he ran for a league-leading 1,853 yards. He was given his only career All-Pro and finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He kept the train rolling, putting up 1,700 scrimmage yards in 2003.
Then, things went off the rails. After a suspension for using marijuana, he retired. He missed the entire season, but he returned in 2005. He faced a four-game suspension from the previous season, and he was decent when he came back. Then, he was suspended for a full year for violating the drug policy again. His foray into marijuana would be seen as much different today, and it probably hurt his chances of having a legendary career like he did in college.