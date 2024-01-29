30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
14. LeSean McCoy, 2009-2020
Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kids these days will talk about the Mixtape. It’s basically a collection of highlights that make your eyes pop out of your head in amazement. It comes from the famous AND1 Mixtapes from the early 2000s, although we don’t think kids know about that part. What they do know is that LeSean McCoy has a great mixtape.
McCoy’s highlight-level plays came early and often. Whether it was from the backfield or out as a pass catcher, he was someone defenses had to spy at all times. After a decent first season, McCoy took over starter’s duties in Philadelphia in 2010. He put up his first 1,000-yard season, but it was his receiving numbers that were most impressive. He led all running backs with 78 catches and 592 yards.
McCoy kept dominating the league, with his best season coming in 2013. He finished the year with north of 1,600 rushing yards (a league lead), and 539 receiving yards. He averaged north of five yards per rush and 10 yards per reception. That kind of consistency can’t be touched. McCoy was a weapon.
Like many running backs of this era, McCoy’s time in Philadelphia ended sourly. After breaking the Eagles franchise rushing record in just six seasons, he was dealt to the Buffalo Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso. He would go on to have decent numbers in Buffalo, including two 1,000-yard seasons. However, he was just a touch worse than when he was in Philly.