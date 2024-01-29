30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
13. Jamal Lewis, 2000-2009
Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns
Jamal Lewis might have the best singular season on this list. He came so close to breaking the single-season rushing record in 2003, finishing the season with 2,066 yards. After rushing for 295 yards in Week 2 against the Browns, the media talked nonstop about how Lewis could be the player to break Eric Dickerson’s record that season. He came up a few dozen yards short, but he was able to win the Offensive Player of the Year award.
Lewis is much more than just that 2003 season. His career is not a drop in the bucket. He rushed for 1,364 yards in his rookie season, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting. He suffered a serious knee injury before he took a snap in his second season, missing the entire year. After returning, he didn’t skip a beat. Lewis rushed for north of 1,300 yards in his “third” season.
Overall, Lewis finished his career with 10,607 yards, currently sitting 25th all-time. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards on seven different occasions. Oh, we almost forgot. He was a main cog in the offense that won the Ravens the 2000 Super Bowl. He had 338 yards and four touchdowns in those playoffs. He had 102 of those yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Giants. What a way to start a career.