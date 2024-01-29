30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
12. Fred Taylor, 2000-2010
Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots
You may have researched Fred Taylor’s career recently. He’s been getting a serious push in terms of consideration for the Hall of Fame. The push mattered because Taylor was named a modern-era finalist for this year’s class. We can understand the push, as Taylor is 17th all-time in rushing yards. Everyone ahead of him who is eligible for the Hall of Fame is in the Hall of Fame.
However, when looking at his career as a whole, it’s largely similar to Curtis Martin with a few more injuries. Taylor still lasted 13 years in this league, allowing him to accumulate this incredible stat line. However, his numbers are great yet also somehow unremarkable. Despite breaking 1,000 yards rushing seven times, he’s never been a first-team All-Pro. He’s only made the Pro Bowl once. He was once third in Rookie of the Year voting and fifth in Comeback Player of the Year voting.
Taylor was great. Don’t get us wrong, but his lack of superstardom when there’s so much of it on this list makes it impossible to put him in the top ten. He was never a top running back in the league, and he was rarely even considered in the top three.
He’s still great. Don’t let this talk you out of Taylor as this fantastic player. He was on some dog Jacksonville Jaguars teams, and he carried them. We’re just setting the expectation for those upset he’s outside the top ten.