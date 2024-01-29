30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
10. Marshall Faulk, 2000-2005
St. Louis Rams
The St. Louis Rams at the beginning of this century were unlike anything we’ve seen on a football field in a long time. There was a reason it was called the “Greatest Show on Turf.” This offense under Mike Martz was so explosive and no defense could scheme against it. It started first and foremost with Marshall Faulk.
If we looked at Faulk’s career as a whole, he is probably in the top five on this list. Still, he deserves so much credit for what he did just in these five years. Let’s start right after the New Year. In his first game after the ball dropped, he only had six rushes against the Eagles and averaged 13 yards per carry. A little over a month later, Faulk helped the Rams win the Super Bowl against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans made an entire game plan to stop him, but he was still able to put up 90 yards receiving on just five catches.
The next season was one of the best running back seasons ever. He scored 26 times in 2000 (18 touchdowns rushing and eight receiving). He led the league with 5.4 yards per rushing attempt. He added 830 yards receiving on 81 catches. For his efforts, Faulk won the MVP. The next season, he did it again, putting up 1,382 yards (leading the league again in yards per attempt), 765 yards receiving, and leading the league again with 21 total touchdowns.
Faulk finished second in MVP voting in 2001. It’s nearly impossible for a running back to be top two in MVP in consecutive years, but that’s how dominant this player was. Faulk’s career took a little dip in 2002 as injuries and eventually Steven Jackson caught up with him. However, he was so dominant in those first few seasons he deserved a top-ten ranking.