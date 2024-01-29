30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
9. Marshawn Lynch, 2007-2019
Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders
“Going Beast Mode.” “It's just a little baby stiff arm.” “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” The quotes of Marshawn Lynch are probably more famous today than his football career. He even has acting chops, with roles in huge shows like Brooklyn 99, Murderville, Westworld, and 80 for Brady.
Yet, his football career was one of the best. He finished with 10,419 yards in his career. That’s wild when you consider he left in his prime only to come back with Oakland in 2017.
But before we talk about the end, let’s quickly go to the beginning. Lynch started his career with high hopes in Buffalo. He rushed for 1,115 yards in his rookie season. He broke 1,000 yards again in his sophomore campaign. Then, and tell me if you’ve heard this before, things soured for the running back. He went through a miserable last season for the Bills before he was traded to Seattle.
There, his legacy became legendary. It all really started in his first career playoff game. The 7-9 Seahawks were massive underdogs to the Saints, but Lynch went “Beast Mode” and a 67-yard rush where he broke nine tackles became a highlight that would be seen for decades. Over his six years in Seattle, Lynch did this quite often. He was a major cog in their Super Bowl run in 2013-14. Lynch is amazing, and his personality still on our TVs today is great.