30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
8. Clinton Portis, 2002-2010
Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team
Clinton Portis came into the league, dominated, and then one day, he was just gone. Portis rushed for 1,500+ yards in each of his first two seasons, both with the Denver Broncos. He was quickly a star. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he was voted to his first (and only one representing the AFC) Pro Bowl in 2003.
Then, in one of the most shocking trades in NFL history, Portis was no longer on the Broncos. He wasn’t demanding more money or making a fuss in the media. The Broncos needed defensive help, and they traded for a legend in Champ Bailey. Some were critical of the trade, calling Portis a system running back behind a great scheme and amazing offensive line. He would prove doubters wrong pretty quickly.
Portis went to Washington and played incredibly well, immediately putting up 1,315 yards rushing in his first season in the nation’s capital. He stepped it up, putting up another 1,500-yard season in his second season in Washington. He was second-team All-Pro after rushing for 1,487 yards in 2008.
In 2010, Mike Shanahan took over the Washington coaching staff, joining Portis with his former coach in Denver. Unfortunately, Portis was destroyed by injuries in his final two seasons, never really gaining momentum with his old coach. He retired right before the 2012 season, cementing his status as a superstar, but his numbers didn’t reach the level of the all-time greats.