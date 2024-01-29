30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
6. Shaun Alexander, 2000-2008
Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team
Shaun Alexander was even better than we remember. Looking back at his stats and studying some of those highlights, he was one of the very best. We’ll get to that 2005 season in a moment; let’s take in Alexander's whole career first. He rushed for more than 1,300 yards four different times in his career. He had 14 or more rushing touchdowns five times. He led the league in total touchdowns twice.
Alexander beat teams with his speed and elusiveness. He had more than 200 yards in two different games in two different seasons. He came close (195 yards) in a third season. Once Alexander got going, defenses literally could not stop him.
Now let’s talk about 2005 because it’s a nice microcosm of Alexander’s impact on the NFL. Talk about the stats first. He had 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. He added another touchdown through the air. For his efforts, Alexander won the MVP and the Offensive Player of the Year award. He beat a great Peyton Manning season to win it. He had big games in huge matchups. Alexander had 110 yards and a touchdown to beat the East-winning Giants. He helped the Seahawks beat the then-13-1 Colts (without Manning). It was a feat, breaking the touchdowns record with 28. Alexander finished his career with 100 touchdowns. Having a nice round number feels right for his legacy.