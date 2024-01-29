30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
3. Derrick Henry, 2016-Present
Tennessee Titans
Our final active entry comes in the number three spot. There are other running backs on this list with more yards than Derrick Henry. There are players who might do better with analytics. However, we have to take everything into account. Henry was great at a time when running backs taking over games and seasons was a long-gone tradition.
Henry is about 500 yards away from joining the 10,000 Yards Club. Once he gets there, he’s probably a lock for Canton, and he starts to hear his name in different “all-time” conversations. He’s probably going to end his career somewhere in the late 20s in terms of all-time rushing yards, but again, this is a different era and he deserves to be in the conversation.
In his eight seasons in the NFL, Henry has three seasons where he has more than 1,500 yards. One of those seasons, he broke 2,000 yards. He’s led the league in rushing twice, and he won the Offensive Player of the Year award for that aforementioned 2,000-yard season. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns twice, adding a little symmetry to his numbers.
Henry has carried this Titans team despite inconsistent quarterback play. He’s had Ryan Tannehill as his QB for most of his career. Despite this, he’s carried this team to the playoffs most seasons. Even this season, with basically all young QBs playing and eight-man boxes facing him, Henry still broke 1,100 yards. That’s how great he is, and he will find a spot where he can continue to succeed.