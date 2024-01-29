30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
26. Ahman Green, 2000-2009
Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans
Ironically, Ahman Green’s career really took off once he realized Y2K wasn’t going to bring our civilization down to the ground. He literally rushed seven times for -4 yards in the last game before the new millennium. He started his career with the Seattle Seahawks after they drafted him in the third round. He only had 329 yards in two seasons combined with them before he was traded for cornerback Fred Vinson.
Green immediately took over starting duties, and he quickly became one of the best running backs in the league. He rushed for 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns in his very first season playing in Lambeau. His momentum did not stop, as he rushed for more yards than any other player from 2000 to 2004.
Green peaked in 2003, putting together one of the greatest running back seasons ever. That might surprise some people, as Green isn’t exactly well-known as a superstar around the league. That’s because another player put together an absolutely insane performance the same season, but don’t let that distract you from Green rushing for just under 1,900 yards and 15 touchdowns. He secured 100 first downs on the ground for the Packers on 355 carries. He was incredibly efficient and continued to drive an offense led by Brett Favre.
Green was electric. He’s one of two players to have two touchdown runs of more than 90 yards in NFL History. He even added that dual-threat ability, adding 594 yards receiving in 2001. The end of his career, especially his time with the Houston Texans, is not worth explaining, but for close to a decade, Green was the quintessential running back.