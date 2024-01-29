30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century
There were so many great running backs since the year 2000, but to rank them is a huge task. Who lands at number one at a position that's getting harder and harder to value?
By Nick Villano
24. Alvin Kamara, 2017-Present
New Orleans Saints
Another active running back, Alvin Kamara changed the way we look at receiving running backs. He’s one of the best in that aspect of the game, probably ever. He’s constantly catching 70+ balls while also being an 800-900-yard rusher.
Kamara started his career playing with Drew Brees, helping extend a Hall of Fame career. Brees could no longer sling the ball down the field like he used to, but Kamara gave him the best outlet in the game. Kamara caught 81 balls in his rookie season. That earned the third-round pick Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, beating out Kareem Hunt (who he also beat out for a spot on this list).
Kamara is the only player on this list without a 1,000-yard season rushing, but he’s so much more than that. He’s a game changer. He’s consistency at a position that’s so hard to find that. He has been dealing with some legal trouble that’s caused him to miss some games lately, but he’s still just 28 years old.
At this moment, Kamara has more than 500 receptions in his career. If he has a full season this year, he should move into the top ten all-time in receptions by a running back. With Derek Carr now at the helm, there will still be plenty of opportunity for him to catch outlet passes.