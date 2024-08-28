30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
13. Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Aug. 31
We love an opening weekend with some spice. Texas A&M and Notre Dame are two legacy college football programs, but they don’t often face each other. They haven’t matched up in 23 years, and they’ve only faced off five times in their respective histories. This is also only the second time these teams have matched up in the regular season, with their first three matchups coming in bowl games.
History aside, both of these teams are trying to find their identity. Let’s start with the Aggies, because their search is extreme. Texas A&M is paying Jimbo Fisher handsomely this season, but he’ll be collecting that paycheck from home. Instead, Mike Elko is the new head coach, joining the team after leading Duke for three seasons.
The Aggies defense should lead this team, including Purdue transfer EDGE Nic Scourton. They have an insane quarterback prospect in Connor Weigman, who could play himself into the first-round of the NFL Draft if he isn’t there already. This team could be really good, or they could take a year to take some bumps. It’s hard to tell right now.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame might have the best defense in football under Al Golden. They have big hitters and playmakers at every level. Can Weigman overcome this defense and lead his team to victory? If he can, this Aggies team might be one to watch.