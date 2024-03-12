30 greatest female athletes of all time
It's Women's History Month and to honor the great women who have graced the sports world, we've put together a list of the greatest female athletes ever.
By Nick Villano
14. Mary Lou Retton
Gymnastics
We’ve talked a lot about moments in this list. The moments Mary Lou Retton gave us in Los Angeles in 1984 were breathtaking. Her perfect vault was just a scene setter for her Perfect 10 rating she got on the floor, becoming the first American woman to win the gold medal in the all-around in history.
Everyone knows the story by now. Retton almost missed the Olympics after she was forced to have knee surgery just weeks before the Games took place. Yet, it didn’t stop her sprint toward the vault. It didn’t stop her twirls in the air, and it sure didn’t do a thing to stop a perfect landing. Retton hit the vault as perfectly as one could possibly hit it, and everyone in that building knew she had won.
Retton became an American hero after her performance, which included a silver medal in the team event and horse vault, as well as bronze medals in uneven bars and floor exercise. Her Wheaties box is one of the most popular still today. She was named Sports Illustrated Magazine's "Sportswoman of the Year." Retton is also a three-time American Cup champion.
Retton says she was inspired by Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci, who was in the crowd when she put together her record-breaking routine. She also had her trainer, who defected from communist Romania to teach gymnastics in America. A little girl from small town West Virginia became an inspiration to millions. That, my friends, is the American Dream.