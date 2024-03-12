30 greatest female athletes of all time
It's Women's History Month and to honor the great women who have graced the sports world, we've put together a list of the greatest female athletes ever.
By Nick Villano
3. Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Basically Everything
How do we quantify an athlete who excelled in track and field, golf, basketball, and baseball? Babe Didrikson Zaharias was one of history’s greatest athletes. She dominated the 1932 Olympics, winning two golds and a silver. In the 80-meter hurdles, she tied the world record in her first heat, then beat it in her second heat, securing the gold. She then broke the world record in javelin and tied the world record for the high jump. She only lost the gold medal because she was dinged for using an improper technique.
Before her dominance in track and field, Didrikson Zajarias was an All-American in basketball. She actually took a job with Employers' Casualty Insurance Company just to play on their basketball team. She eventually did track and field events, too, and that was where she excelled.
After her Track and Field prowess at the Olympics, Didrikson Zaharias decided she needed another sport to dominate. She took up golf, and she was quickly one of the best LPGA athletes ever. She won 48 tour events, including 10 wins in majors.
“Babe” was the first great female athlete, and she could literally do anything. She won Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year six times, 22 years apart. In 1934, she pitched four innings in Major League Baseball Spring Training. She still holds the record for the furthest baseball thrown by a woman. She also tried to become a professional billiards player, just because. She unfortunately passed away due to colon cancer at just 45 years old. At the time of her death, she was still internationally ranked as a golfer. She won multiple tourneys while being treated for cancer. This woman was a legend and deserves more praise today.