30 greatest female athletes of all time
It's Women's History Month and to honor the great women who have graced the sports world, we've put together a list of the greatest female athletes ever.
By Nick Villano
27. Abby Wambach
Soccer
The current U.S. Women’s Soccer Team deserves all of the accolades. Even with their failure at the most recent World Cup, this group of women won just about everywhere else. They’ve dealt with the immense pressure of not only being the favorite at most tournaments but also representing the U.S., which usually puts some more juice behind their matchups.
That tournament was the first U.S. World Cup tournament in decades without Abby Wambach. Wambach is a six-time U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year, a World Cup winner (2015), a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and medalled in three other World Cups (two bronzes and a silver). She’s played in 30 international matchups, and she’s scored 22 goals.
Wambach’s dominance started very early. She was the top college recruit in 1997, choosing the University of Florida. That program was only three years old at the time, but building a new program appealed to Wambach. It took her no time before she led the Gators to a National Championship, winning it in her freshman season. She finished her college career as a three-time All-American, a freshman All-American, and a two-time SEC Player of the Year.
Wambach’s list of awards is extensive. She won the Bronze Boot and Silver Ball at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. She won an ESPY Award for Best Play that same year. When she won the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year, she became the first soccer player (man or woman) to receive the honor. Winning the 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year (an award given to the best soccer player, man or woman) was an honor, being just the fourth woman to take home the award. Wambach left the sport as an icon both on and off the field. Her push for equal pay will be her legacy, as she helped the players for decades get their fair share.