Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
14. QB Roman Gabriel
Both the National Football League and young American Football League coveted this prospect from North Carolina State. The Los Angeles Rams made quarterback Roman Gabriel the second overall pick in the 1962 NFL Draft. The AFL did him one better, selected first overall by the Oakland Raiders.
Gabriel opted to join the more established league and spent 11 seasons in the City of Angels. He did not become the team’s full-time signal-caller until his fifth season but did make a combined 19 starts in his first four years. He threw for a combined 31 scores opposed to 23 interceptions.
Over the next seven seasons, Gabriel put up impressive numbers. He would not miss a game and made 96-of-98 starts. He hit on 52.4 percent of his throws for 17,049 yards and 123 scores and just 89 interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl three straight years (1967-69) and in that final season he earned All-Pro honors and was named the league’s MVP.
Gabriel was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973 and was named to the Pro Bowl that first year. He tied for the NFL lead with 23 TD passes. In 16 NFL seasons, he threw for a combined 29,444 yards and 52 more touchdown passes (201) than interceptions (149).