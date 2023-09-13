Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
12. CB Albert Lewis
Talented defensive back Albert Lewis was a finalist in his final year of eligibility as a Modern-Era Player in 2023. He was also one of the 12 Semifinalists this summer when it came to the Seniors Committee’s nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
He will have to wait at least another year. He was a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1983. The former Grambling product would spend 16 years in the NFL and all of those in the AFC West. After 11 seasons with the Chiefs, he joined the Raiders in 1994 and spent five years with the Silver and Black.
Lewis’ resume in terms of a defensive player and special teams threat is indeed impressive. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro (all during his days with Kansas City) totaled 42 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries, 12.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles. All but four of those 42 picks came with the Chiefs. As NFL historian John Turney points out, Lewis also excelled when it came to blocking punts.
The 16-year performer could be a candidate to keep an eye on a year from now when the Seniors Committee reconvenes. There seems to be a little bit of momentum on his side, which wasn’t the case for a very long time.