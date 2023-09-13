Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
11. LB Maxie Baughan
A look at his career resumé and it’s somewhat mind-boggling he hasn’t earned for consideration. Georgia Tech defender Maxie Baughan was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (20th overall) of the 1960 NFL Draft. He was also chosen by the AFL’s Oakland Raiders that year.
He made an immediate splash. Baughan started all 12 games for head coach “Buck” Shaw, one that won an NFL championship that year. He also earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie and in six seasons with the franchise, he was accorded those accolades five times. Baughan was also an All-Pro selection in 1964.
The standout performer was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams and spent five seasons playing for Hall of Fame coach George Allen. He was a Pro Bowler his first four seasons with the club. Baughan retired following the 1970 seasons but came back in 1974 to play in two games for Allen in Washington.
“One of things so admirable about Johnny Unitas was his on the field leadership and play calling,” explained then-Washington Redskins’ president Bruce Allen (George Allen’s son). “Maxie had the identical profile on the other side of the ball.” (via Rick Gosselin in 2015).
Baughan’s career numbers include 18 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. He’s also credited with 24.5 sacks via Pro Football Reference. Sadly, Baughan passed away on Saturday, August 19, at the age of 85.