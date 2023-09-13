Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
10. DE Jim Marshall
There are some who feel that this 20-year veteran is somehow be punished for the failures of his team to perform well in Super Bowls. Of course, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is supposed to be about individual performance, not team accomplishments.
Then again, there are those who feel that one of the most heralded “bloopers” in football history is being held against a player who is the co-owner of the NFL record (with Hall of Famer Jason Taylor) for opponents’ fumble recoveries (29).
In 1964 vs. San Francisco, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall picked up a fumble by the 49ers' Billy Kilmer and raced 66 yards to the wrong end zone. He scored a safety for the Niners. However, it ended well for the Vikings because they wound up winning the game.
Of course, Marshall did a lot more than that during a career that lasted two decades. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 1960, he was sent to the expansion Vikings a year later. In 19 years with the Purple Gang, he played and started an amazing 270 games. In fact, he never missed a contest during his NFL career (282). He’s credited with 130.5 sacks, one interception and those aforementioned 29 opponent fumble recoveries.
This member of the “Purple People Eaters” was named to only two Pro Bowls. A product of playing with Pro Football Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller?