Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
8. RB Roger Craig
A second-round draft choice in 1983 from the University of Nebraska, Roger Craig enjoyed a solid rookie season. He totaled 1,152 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. A year later, Bill Walsh’s team finished 15-1 and advanced to Super Bowl XIX. Craig became the first player to score three touchdowns on Super Sunday in a 38-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.
In his third season, he became the first player in league annals to total at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He amassed 2,066 total yards from scrimmage and 15 TDs while being named to his first Pro Bowl. All told, the versatile performer would spend eight seasons in San Francisco and all of those campaigns resulted in playoff appearances, including two more Super Bowl victories in 1988 (XXIII) and ’89 (XXIV).
“Roger was perfect for the Bill Walsh system of offense,” said former 49ers’ assistant Mike Holmgren (via Clark Judge Jr. of Talk of Fame Two), because he was a great runner, yet he was a great pass receiver. He could catch a lot of balls and do all sorts of things…As far as a combination of that back, he never really had to come out of the game. If you wanted to do something, Roger was the guy…”
Craig, a four-time Pro Bowler and 1988 All-Pro with the Niners, finished his career with stints with the Raiders and Vikings. His total body of work adds up to 13,100 yards from scrimmage and 73 TDs. There’s also 1,447 yards from scrimmage and nine scores in 18 postseason contests.