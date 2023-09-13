Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
3. LB Randy Gradishar
He is one of the three Seniors Committee’s finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was not only a tackling machine, he always seemed to be in the right place at the right time.
The 14th overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft, the former Ohio State standout was part of an emerging unit. Along with talented performers such as outside linebacker Tom Jackson, defensive end Lyle Alzado, cornerback Louis Wright, and safety Billy Thompson, this would be a group that morphed into the fabled “Orange Crush” in 1977.
That season, Red Miller’s club stunned the league with a 12-2 record and an appearance in Super Bowl XII. The rangy Gradishar earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors that season. In 1978, he not only duplicated those feats but was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Gradishar never missed a game in 10 NFL seasons. He was named to a total of seven Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors twice. His career numbers included 20 interceptions, three returned for scores, 13 fumble recoveries (one TD) while being credited with 19.5 sacks. As of August 23, he’s one step closer to Canton, Ohio.