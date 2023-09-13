Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
28. T Richmond Webb
He was the ninth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact during his rookie season. Former Texas A&M tackle Richmond Webb was a steady force on the offensive line of the Miami Dolphins for more than a decade. He certainly made life easier for Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino for 10 seasons.
He was a 16-game starter in his debut campaign, earned Pro Bowl honors and was even named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by United Press International (UPI).
Webb missed the first two games of his second season, then proceeded to make 118 consecutive starts before missing seven of Miami’s final eight regular-season contests. He would return for the wild card meeting with the Bills but sat out the divisional playoffs at Denver.
All told, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound protector was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. He also earned All-Pro honors in 1992 and ’94. In 11 seasons with the Dolphins, he started 163-of-164 contests and was also in the opening lineup in 13 of the team’s 14 postseason games during his stay in Miami.
Webb’s final two seasons in 2001 and ’02 with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a 16-game starter for the team that first year but missed the final 12 games of 2002.