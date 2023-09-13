Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
27. WR Wes Chandler
The only two players selected ahead of University of Florida wide receiver Wes Chandler in the 1978 NFL Draft were running back Earl Campbell (Houston Oilers) and defensive end Art Still (Kansas City Chiefs). The latter played 12 NFL seasons and was a four-time Pro Bowler. The former ran over everything in his path and has a bust in Canton, Ohio.
Chandler was picked by the New Orleans Saints, a franchise in search of its first winning season. That never happened while the talented wideout was with the team. However, in three-plus seasons with the club, he totaled 182 receptions for 2,801 yards (15.4 average) and a modest 15 scores in 52 games.
He would be dealt to the then-San Diego Chargers during the 1981 season and really flourished under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell and an attack that featured fellow Hall of Famers in quarterback Dan Fouts, wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow.
His 1982 All-Pro showing with the Chargers remains one of the great performances at his position. Due to a players’ strike, it proved to be only a nine-game season. Chandler played in only eight contests and caught just 49 passes but for an astounding 1,032 yards (21.1 average) and nine touchdowns. The four-time Pro Bowler bears a closer look.