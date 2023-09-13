Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
25. WR Torry Holt
With the passing game becoming more and more prevalent in the National Football League, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer numbers. There are now 24 players in league annals who amassed at least 900 career catches. Wide receiver Torry Holt ranks 22nd on that list, totaling 920 receptions in 11 seasons with the Rams (869) and Jaguars (51). It adds up to an impressive 13,382 yards (17th in NFL history) and 74 trips to the end zone, all of the latter with the Rams.
The sixth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, the former North Carolina State standout totaled 52 catches for 788 yards and three scores. He added 20 receptions for 242 yards and one touchdown, the latter coming in the team’s 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. His final season with the Rams came in 2008, when he totaled 64 grabs for 796 yards and three TDs.
In between there were eight seasons in which totaled at least 80 catches and at least 1,000 receiving yards. Holt was named to seven Pro Bowls over that span. He earned All-Pro honors in 2003 when he led the NFL in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,696). He also managed that latter feat during his second season in 2000 (1,635).