Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
24. CB Eric Allen
Some defensive players just have a knack for knowing where the football is. Others know what to do when they have the ball and will find their way to the end zone.
Cornerback Eric Allen was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988. He was a 16-game starter as a rookie and finished the season with five interceptions. In his second year, he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, picking off eight passes in 15 contests.
During his seven seasons with the Birds, Allen totaled 34 interceptions, returning five for scores, and also recovered five fumbles. There were also three postseason interceptions, including a pick-six in the team’s 1992 playoff win at New Orleans. He wound up being named to a total of five Pro Bowls with the Eagles.
Speaking of the Saints, Allen signed with the club in 1995. He was a Pro Bowler his first season with the club despite totaling just a pair of picks. He started every game for the club for three seasons and finished with five interceptions.
Allen was dealt to the Raiders in 1998, a move he reportedly resisted at first. However, he spent four seasons with the Silver and Black. His big year with the team came in 2000, when he picked off six passes and returned three for scores. He finished his NFL career with 54 interceptions, eight taken back for touchdowns.