Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
23. End Lavvie Dilweg
In 1920 came the formation of the American Professional Football Association (APFA). Two years later, it was renamed the National Football League. There has been a total of 103 champions, 46 titles from 1920-65 and the last 57 during the Super Bowl Era.
No franchise has won more league titles than the Green Bay Packers. Their 13 championships include four Super Bowl titles, as well as nine titles prior to that. The franchise became part of the NFL in 1921 and the franchise is well-represented in Canton, Ohio.
One of the team’s early stars was end Lavvie Dilweg, who was a member of the Milwaukee Badgers in 1926 (playing and starting nine games) but joined the Packers a year later after the Badgers dropped out of the league. He would spend the next eight seasons in Green Bay and played for the legendary “Curly” Lambeau. Dilweg played in a total of 107 games, 98 with the Packers.
There are plenty of unofficial statistics in terms of Dilweg’s career receptions and interceptions. What is certain is that he was an All-Pro in his first three seasons with Green Bay and was a three-time NFL champion from 1929-31. Of course, there are also these words from Lambeau himself.
“Dilweg faded out of the picture just about the time the seven-man line went out of fashion, but without question was the greatest end the seven-man line type of defense ever developed.”