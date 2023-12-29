Fansided

The 30 most iconic sports photos of 2023 from Getty Images

Take a look at the best sports photos of 2023 and hear from Getty Images Director of Sports Photography, Maxx Wolfson about what made this year special.

By Kyle Delaney

This was a spectacular year in sports and the incredible photographers at Getty Images have been there every step of the way, documenting the highest highs, the lowest lows and everything in between. We've rounded up 30 of the best sports photos of 2023 but also had the privilege of talking with Getty Images Director of Sports Photography, Maxx Wolfson, about what it was like guiding his team through preserving this year in photos.

FanSided: What are some pregame routines and warmups the photographers typically do? How do they prepare?

Wolfson: The key is to show up early and come prepared. That means getting things in order before arriving to the stadium. Clean your cameras and lens, charge batteries, and prepare your templates. It’s important for a photographer to do their homework as well — What is the story of the game? Key players? Any celebrities in attendance? Who is singing the national anthem or being honored? etc. Each team prepares media notes, and I always suggest following the beat writers on social media to get updates. All of those things are important to know ahead of time because they happen so quickly, and you don’t get a second chance to capture those moments. 

What are some favorite sports the team likes to photograph and why? Least favorite? What are the differences in photographing different sports and events?

We are so lucky in the U.S. to have such a wide array of sports to capture. Our team really loves shooting anything outdoors when the light is right. Having natural light is always an advantage to our pictures. Nothing beats shooting an NFL game on a Sunday with a dream match-up and the lighting is great. Snowy, rainy weather can also add to the game and make a regular game a memorable one. Also, our team also loves the advantages of a controlled environment inside a stadium/arena as well. It opens up opportunities to do remote cameras in the catwalk, on the basket or inside the net. 

Out of all the sports photographed this year, what was the most grueling in terms of atmosphere?

Hanging off the side of a mountain, crawling through catwalks, shooting soccer in the pouring rain, always are challenging. However, it’s what makes our photographers tick. They love the challenge and trying to tell the story in any way they can. While we can’t control the atmosphere, we can capture it and show the world what it was like at that event. 

How do interactions with athletes differ by sport? Or are photographers a fly on the wall for the most part?

During a game or match, photographers never like to be part of the story or interact with the players. They’re not looking to disrupt game play or orchestrate moments. Where we do get chances to interact with the athletes are special portrait shoot projects such as the one the team did for the Women’s World Cup this year.

In these situations, the photographers try to get the best out of the athletes and it’s important to get emotion out of them. When this happens, it really pays off and you get some real, raw emotion and get to see the athletes beyond their sport and as people.

Is it safe to say your job has put you in places with people you never would've imagined? How do photographers feel about this when covering major events/athletes? Do you and them still have 'pinch-me' moments? If so, what was your last one?

I do, but I absolutely love sports. I’ve been so fortunate to have been to so many amazing events over the years. But there is something when walking onto the field and hearing the crowd roar. Even when I’m not working, I still watch sports, and have SportsCenter on all day. It’s important for me to know what is going on and making sure our team is covering it. 

The last event for me that I had a ‘pinch me’ moment was the Ryder Cup in Rome. I love the Ryder Cup, and the European crowds are incredible. Getting a chance to hear the chants and roars as players tee off from the first hole is always memorable.

It still amazes me how calm and collected our photographers are going into the biggest events in the world. They always rise to the occasion but for them, they are doing their job and doing it well. 

In the past, you mentioned that Super Bowls usually have 14 photographers. I'm curious, what's that number like compared to a casual NFL Sunday in week 12?

The Super Bowl is the event where we really try to put our team on display — it's a weeklong of events leading up to the big game, along with hype around the halftime show performance. While numbers vary game-to-game, we always try to make sure our staff photographers and contributors continue to innovate to get "the shot" whether through special access, instinct, luck, preparation or from unique angles via camera technology.

It's also an event we collaborate with our Entertainment team on so that we are getting every moment pregame, halftime show, of fans, post-game, etc. As always, we have some exciting things in store for 2024. 

I know the famous David Tyree helmet catch is one of your all-time favorite photos. However, I'm curious what the runner-up is — do you have a favorite shot from this year, specifically? Or are there any moments that got away and still haunt you or the team from this year?

This was such a strong year for sports visuals so it's hard to say. I’m always drawn to photos that convey emotion and the image that I keep coming back to this year was the image of Sam Kerr kneeling after the Women’s World Cup Final, shot by our Chief Sports Photographer Maddie Meyer.

You can feel the pain in the loss in front of the home crowd knowing how close Kerr and The Matildas got to capturing the World Cup. Another photo that I need to get a copy of for my wall is the image of Olivia Ottaway surfing in Teahupo’o, which is the site of the surfing for Paris 2024. This image shot by Chief Sports Photographer Ryan Pierse is magical. 

When it comes to taking a photograph, like this one at the 110th Tour De France — with the bikers and the sunflowers, how much planning is put into that? Is it just a matter of patience, skill, and a little luck?

Any image by David Ramos is pure skill. He is so talented! This image by David is what I discussed earlier about doing your homework and planning ahead. He clearly had a vision in mind for capturing this shot and getting the athletes at the exact moment passing through this sunflower field. David is one of the best in the world, and this image shows his incredible skill. Any event David is on, he comes away with pictures that no one else captures. 

A picture like this shows the importance of capturing real imagery and moments in the world — and the value of human creativity when it comes to photography in today’s world. Getty Images is a trusted source and maintaining our editorial integrity is a huge responsibility for us and something that we take very seriously. Our customers and viewers all over the world need to know what they are seeing is authentic. The skill and expertise of our photographers are on full display here, along with so many other memorable sports moments that happened throughout the year.

Is "the ref got in the way" a valid excuse?

Ha! It’s an excuse, but not always valid. While sometimes it’s unavoidable, our photographers know the tricks to make sure that ref doesn’t ruin that moment. It happens, but it’s also another reason we try to have multiple photographers or remote cameras on big games.

Anything else to add? What’s can we look forward to in 2024?

As 2023 comes to a close, we have so much to look forward to in 2024. We start the year off with the College Football Playoff Games, which is always fun to see who emerges. The Super Bowl in Las Vegas will be a memorable one. Plus, we have some big events this year such as the Women’s Gold Cup, Copa America, the Euro’s and of course the Summer Olympics in Paris. It’s going to be a busy year, but we are ready. We have been planning for the summer of 2024 for years now.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. / (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver Brennan Presley #80 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys savors a 27-24 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the arms of the crowd after the last scheduled game between the two teams at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver Brennan Presley #80 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys savors a 27-24 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the arms of the crowd after the last scheduled game between the two teams at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. / (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - AUGUST 19: Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway dives under a wave on August 19, 2023 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Teahupo'o has been hosting the WSL Tahiti Pro event for over two decades and will next year host the surfing event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA - AUGUST 19: Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway dives under a wave on August 19, 2023 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Teahupo'o has been hosting the WSL Tahiti Pro event for over two decades and will next year host the surfing event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. / (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Sam Kerr of Australia looks dejected after the team's 1-3 defeat following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Sam Kerr of Australia looks dejected after the team's 1-3 defeat following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. / (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 17: Megan Rapinoe of USA poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session at on July 17, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 17: Megan Rapinoe of USA poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session at on July 17, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. / (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 27: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund reacts after losing their match during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park on May 27, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 27: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund reacts after losing their match during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park on May 27, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. / (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)
WOBURN, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Juan Postigo of Spain plays his tee shot on the 5th hole prior to The G4D Open on the Duchess course at Woburn Golf Club on May 08, 2023 in Woburn, England.
WOBURN, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Juan Postigo of Spain plays his tee shot on the 5th hole prior to The G4D Open on the Duchess course at Woburn Golf Club on May 08, 2023 in Woburn, England. / (Photo by Luke Walker/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on as he wears a protective face-mask against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on as he wears a protective face-mask against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. / (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers shoots during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England.
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers shoots during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. / (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: A general view during the third period between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: A general view during the third period between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. / (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 26: The LSU Tigers celebrate after winning the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the Florida Gators at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska.
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 26: The LSU Tigers celebrate after winning the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the Florida Gators at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. / (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers celebrates during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 29, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers celebrates during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 29, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. / (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: General view during the third round singles match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Rod Laver Arena during day six of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: General view during the third round singles match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Rod Laver Arena during day six of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. / (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 20: Gold medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States reacts after winning the Men's 100m Final during day two of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 20, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 20: Gold medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States reacts after winning the Men's 100m Final during day two of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 20, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. / (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: (EDITORS NOTE: In this photo taken from a remote camera from inside the goal.) Mary Earps of England dives in vain as Sam Kerr of Australia scores her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: (EDITORS NOTE: In this photo taken from a remote camera from inside the goal.) Mary Earps of England dives in vain as Sam Kerr of Australia scores her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. / (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Australia players celebrate as Eve Perisset of France misses her team's fifth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Australia and France at Brisbane Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia.
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Australia players celebrate as Eve Perisset of France misses her team's fifth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Australia and France at Brisbane Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. / (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images )
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Coco Gauff of the United States serves during the third round singles match against Bernarda Pera of the United States during day five of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Coco Gauff of the United States serves during the third round singles match against Bernarda Pera of the United States during day five of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. / (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 02: The Iowa Hawkeyes players walk the red carpet prior to the game against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 02: The Iowa Hawkeyes players walk the red carpet prior to the game against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. / (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 5: Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on prior to the start of the preseason game against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on October 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 5: Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on prior to the start of the preseason game against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on October 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was captured using a remote camera) Andre Jackson Jr. #44 of the Connecticut Huskies hangs on to the rim after dunking the ball during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was captured using a remote camera) Andre Jackson Jr. #44 of the Connecticut Huskies hangs on to the rim after dunking the ball during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. / (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. / (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Tony Kemp #5 of the Oakland Athletics jumps over Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Boston Red Sox to try to score on a wild pitch in the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on July 18, 2023 in Oakland, California. Kemp was ruled out on the play for running out of the baseline.
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Tony Kemp #5 of the Oakland Athletics jumps over Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Boston Red Sox to try to score on a wild pitch in the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on July 18, 2023 in Oakland, California. Kemp was ruled out on the play for running out of the baseline. / (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Lauren Hemp of England has a shot whilst under pressure from Carolina Arias, Catalina Perez and Daniela Arias of Colombia during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia on August 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Lauren Hemp of England has a shot whilst under pressure from Carolina Arias, Catalina Perez and Daniela Arias of Colombia during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia on August 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. / (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 28: Jean Segura #9 of the Miami Marlins is dunked with gatorade after defeating the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park on April 28, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 28: Jean Segura #9 of the Miami Marlins is dunked with gatorade after defeating the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park on April 28, 2023 in Miami, Florida. / (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 22: Mercedes Russell #21 of the Seattle Storm defends Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 22: Mercedes Russell #21 of the Seattle Storm defends Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. / (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Angelo Rankin Jr. #23 of the Richmond Spiders tackles Nathan Carter #5 of the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter of a game at Spartan Stadium on September 09, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan.
EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Angelo Rankin Jr. #23 of the Richmond Spiders tackles Nathan Carter #5 of the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter of a game at Spartan Stadium on September 09, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. / (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. / (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Bo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders scores a third period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the Carolina Hurricanes during Game Four in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the UBS Arena on April 23, 2023 in Elmont, New York. The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders 5-2.
ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Bo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders scores a third period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the Carolina Hurricanes during Game Four in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the UBS Arena on April 23, 2023 in Elmont, New York. The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders 5-2. / (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami is hoisted in the air by his teammates after winning the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami is hoisted in the air by his teammates after winning the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. / (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights kisses the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the championship in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights kisses the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the championship in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
