30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
11. Odell Beckham Jr., Miami Dolphins
This one somehow feels unsurprising and completely surprising at the same time. Odell Beckham Jr. is far away from his superstar peak, but he’s found a niche in the NFL over the last few years. He’s played on Cleveland, the Rams, Baltimore, and now Miami since leaving the New York Giants in 2019. That also includes a season where he signed with nobody after tearing his ACL in the Rams Super Bowl win.
Last season, Beckham showed a glimpse here or there, but it was clear he had lost a step. He hadn’t played in an NFL game in more than 18 months, and there was another learning curve for the 31-year-old. The Ravens were a number-one seed in the AFC, so he didn’t need to do much.
Still, one would expect more than 600 yards and three touchdowns from a guy with name value like Odell Beckham Jr. It is what it is.
Now, he’s the third wide receiver on a dynamic Dolphins offense. Nobody expects him to hit 1,000 yards. It is an interesting year in Miami, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing for a new contract and expectations for a team rising despite losing a lot of key players this offseason. Beckham probably has one more season where he’ll get a decent contract based on who he once was, but will it be worth it for him (he could make up to $8 million this season with incentives) when the money runs out?