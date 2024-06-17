30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
17. Allen Robinson, New York Giants
The New York Giants have always tried to have this weird, ragtag group of wide receivers around Daniel Jones. It was a mix of high-upside players and veterans trying to hold onto whatever was left of their careers. Now, they have Malik Nabers. He’s the answer to their wide receiver woes. Even with Darren Waller retiring and Saquon Barkley leaving for the rival Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants have some offensive weapons.
One of those weapons is wide receiver Allen Robinson. The 30-year-old pass catcher hasn’t been a star in a little while, but he’s still a big-name veteran who can bring something to this core. Well, that is if he even makes it to the core.
Robinson is currently listed fifth on the depth chart. Along with Nabers, Robinson finds himself behind Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalen Hyatt, and Darius Slayton. The depth chart does tell an interesting story here. Robinson was once a number-one receiver, but now he’s just trying to survive in the league. He’s the fifth receiver on a notoriously bad group of receivers.
Robinson is trying to move up the chart, obviously. However, what if he can’t? Will he be willing to play a role that basically has no shot of even seeing the field without multiple injuries? Will the Giants want to keep him there? If that’s where we are now, Robinson might hang them up before we get to Week 1.