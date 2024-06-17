30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
18. Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
This one is a surprise mostly because we don’t even think about the possibility that Kyle Juszczyk might not be in our lives for much longer (at least publicly). We love this one fullback who still makes a major impact in the league. He always seems to make a big play when the spotlight is brightest. In last season’s Super Bowl, he had two decent receptions for first downs.
When we look at his stats as a whole, Juszczyk is playing a smaller and smaller role. He only had five rushes all of last season, and he only had six yards on those rushes. He did much better through the air, but it would be hard not to. He had 14 receptions for 119 yards.
This is still the fewest yards that Juszczyk has had in his entire career (outside a rookie season where he literally didn’t get one carry or reception). That’s not a good sign for a player who is 33 years old. The 49ers are the right home for Juszczyk. If that time ever comes when the 49ers need to look in another direction, he likely will say goodbye to the NFL.
This is someone who plays a position that was deemed dead by the NFL. He is holding onto something that no other team prioritizes. Heck, no other team really has a fullback. They just use that position for an extra running back or depth on special teams. The league has outgrown the fullback, and once Juszczyk retires, that might be it for this once-important position.