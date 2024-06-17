30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
19. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
Jalen Ramsey should walk into the Hall of Fame when he decides it’s time to hang up his cleats. He was once undoubtedly the best cornerback in all of football. That honestly wasn’t too long ago. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl, and now he’s trying to do the same with the Miami Dolphins. However, the Dolphins gutted their defense this offseason, including the secondary. After an injury-riddled first season with Miami, Ramsey is looking to play a much bigger role in 2024.
He’s slated for an outside starting cornerback spot. There are still some talented players in the secondary, including Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, and Kendall Fuller. It’s less star power without Xavien Howard on the team, but it’s still something. The big issue is the drop in production from the defensive line, which would give Ramsey the luxury of facing rushed throws and bad decisions.
Still, this is one of the most talented and smart cornerbacks of our time. It was a typical situation where quarterbacks would just avoid him entirely. Now, teams aren’t too worried about sending balls his way.
Ramsey will turn 30 this season. He’s a player who was often big on his confidence. Would it be hard for Ramsey to keep playing despite not being at the peak of his powers? That’s where it could be the end for one of the game’s great cornerbacks.