30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
2. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Thanks to his incredible play two years ago and his massive ego, most believe that Aaron Rodgers is going to play even longer than Tom Brady did. His idea that he could break the record for quickest return from a torn Achilles despite being 39 was insane, and it’s that type of mentality why many believe talking about Rodgers' retirement seems disingenuous.
However, it would actually be a pretty easy exit for Rodgers if he walked away this season. He signed an amended contract last season that extended him through 2025 with four void years. There is a $63 million cap hit in 2026 despite there being no actual player on the books. He’s absolutely letting the Jets take on that hit as long as he gets his payment.
We also have to acknowledge this is a player coming off a torn Achilles. As much as Rodgers liked to say he was going to come back next year before Zach Wilson and the rest of the fifth-string quarterback brigade ruined the Jets playoff chances, this is still one of the most devastating injuries an athlete can suffer. Rodgers is superhuman, but that’s still human. He can only do so much.
And then there’s this weirdness of Rodgers’ lack of appearance at Jets camp. Is this something to do with the injury and he doesn’t want to face the music? Is his focus not on football after he was involved in so many other things? We have to say it’s probably 50-50 this is Rodgers last year, if he even makes it that far.