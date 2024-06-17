30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
22. Marcus Peters, Free agent
Marcus Peters actually feels underrated now that we’re coming to the end of his career. He’s one of the great defensive playmakers of this era. It might seem preposterous with how many great defensive players suited up over the past 10 years, but Peters has been making huge plays literally since he joined the NFL.
Peters led the league in interception return yards three times in his career. In his rookie season, he brought in a league-leading eight interceptions for a league-leading 280 yards and a league-leading two interceptions returned for a touchdown. That was his rookie season. He would go on to lead the league in interception yards in 2017 and 2019. Even last year, he had just one interception, and he returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.
At the end of the season, the Raiders decided to plain cut Marcus Peters after just 12 games. It was really the first hard decision new head coach Antonio Pierce had to make in the big seat after a tumultuous season. Josh McDaniels was a mess, and Pierce had to do some cleaning up.
The fact that Peters was part of that cleaning probably tells the story as to why he hasn’t been signed. Peters is a great player, but he’s been on four franchises already. He might go to his fifth if a team needs a cornerback badly. However, his previous attitude and reputation might force Peters to say goodbye to the game with little fanfare.