30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
4. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts
The reigning Comeback Player of the Year was almost retired last season. He didn’t hit the field until December, but he was amazing. He is the definition of lightning in a bottle. After a few mediocre seasons with the New York Jets, it looked like it was the end for the former Super Bowl MVP. Then, the Cleveland Browns suffered about 30 quarterback injuries (in the end, the Browns had five players start at one point).
He turned that great six-game stretch into a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. It’s not bad that he gets one more season at $4.5 million. However, he is 39 years old. He’s now a backup in this league, and he was able to take one good run and turn it into a final payday.
Flacco is backing up Anthony Richardson, a young gun who could not stay healthy in year one. He literally got hurt in every game. It just feels likely he will miss at least some time. He’s coming off a shoulder injury, so some soft gloves will be used as he makes his way back into the lineup.
After last year’s intense run at the end of the season, Flacco could have ridden off into the sunset, but it makes sense that he used that run to get the money. However, we can’t see this being more than a one-year goodbye tour.