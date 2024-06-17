30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
5. Jason Peters, Free agent
This one feels a little obvious, as predicting a 42-year-old offensive lineman is at the end of his road feels like a no-brainer, but Jason Peters probably could have retired for five seasons now. He just keeps coming back and gains starting roles on important teams. He is two games away from 250 career games, and if he plays half of this season, he will be in the top 50 for games played all-time.
Peters is another interesting Hall of Fame case, but this season likely won’t impact that at all. He will likely have a path paved all the way to Canton when he decides to hang it up. Could Peters retire before the season? It feels like if he wasn’t trying to give it one more go, he would have just announced his retirement by now.
Last season, the Seattle Seahawks called Peters when injuries hampered their offensive line. Many thought it was a flier not worth taking, but Peters ended up being quite good despite being on the wrong side of 40.
This year, it looks like he will try one more time to find a team in need of a tackle in a pinch. Will this be the final season? It’s hard to bet against Peters, but it has to end sometime.