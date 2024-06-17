30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
6. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
We mentioned Ertz earlier as the Washington Commanders have worked to add veterans around a young roster. Yes, the Commanders season will be about turning reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels into a superstar, but with vets like Wagner, Ertz, Terry McLaurin, Austin Ekeler, and more, the Commanders might be all right. Under Dan Quinn, there will be expectations to at least be competitive in an interesting division. The NFC East has the Cowboys and Eagles with Super Bowl aspirations and coaches trying to save their jobs, and the Giants have the same hot seat but much different aspirations.
Ertz has been milling around for a few years after a very productive career with the Eagles. He spent some time being the big name on the Arizona Cardinals, but he signed with the Commanders in the offseason. This will be his 13th season, which is a ton for a tough position like tight end. Not only is he getting hit constantly while catching balls in the middle of the field, but he’s trying to stop defensive ends and outside linebackers from killing the quarterback or knocking out running backs.
Ertz is going to Washington to play for Kliff Kingsbury again, who got the offensive coordinator job there. He comes into a tight-end room where he’s the clear starter despite his “advanced” age.
This definitely feels like it doesn’t have to be the last year for Ertz, but he did have a strange season last year. He got hurt in the middle of the year and missed a bunch of time before he asked for his release. He signed with the Detroit Lions in the playoffs, but he was never elevated to the regular roster. Now, he’s trying to make an impact on a young team, but we’ll see if he still has enough to remain the starter.