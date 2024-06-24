30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
The NHL offseason is upon us, as the Stanley Cup Final comes to an end, bringing us to the really interesting part of the NHL calendar. The next two weeks, which include the NHL Draft and the start of NHL Free Agency, have been known to be absolutely insane.
While there are some huge names in free agency this year, including Steven Stamkos, Jake Guentzel, Patrick Kane, and Sam Reinhart. However, there’s a dearth of defensemen and goalies on the market. There are also no real young stars available in free agency.
This is where the trade market comes into play. The goalie conversation has been fluid, and there are always stars that become available around this time. Just look at last year. Pierre Luc-Dubois, Taylor Hall, Tyler Toffoli, and Kevin Hayes were just some of the trades that took place between the end of the season and the draft. This year, we could see even bigger names, including Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
1. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
We start with the biggest name on the list. Brady Tkachuk has so much smoke around him, no matter what the Ottawa Senators say. Tkachuk has been named in trade rumors for weeks now, but the price would have to be insane. The Senators are under new ownership and a tumultuous sales process. Trading the captain immediately after buying the franchise, a young captain that everyone loves, by the way, is a hard sell.
However, after Matthew Tkachuk took his team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, teams will want to find their own version. That’s where his brother comes into play.
A team is going to cough up the insane price it takes to acquire him. Teams hate going all in, but getting a Tkachuk is well worth it in today’s NHL. So what if this cost a first-round pick, a young roster player, and a top prospect? This is a game-changing player.