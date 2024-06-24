30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
15. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
Ah, another goalie. This one is so much more complicated than all of the other goalies on the list. The Anaheim Ducks have been pretty actively trying to make John Gibson available as his value dwindles further and further toward the ground. He was once one of, if not the best goalie in the NHL. Now, he’s barely hanging on to his top-20 status.
However, word is the Ducks are still hoping for a halfway decent return for the American netminder. Last season, Gibson finished the season with a .888 save percentage. That’s terrible. Of goalies with at least 30 starts, only Chicago’s Arvid Soderblom had a worse save percentage.
What could Anaheim possibly think they could sell in a trade? It’s hard to say that Gibson can’t be a good goalie anymore, but whatever team takes him on is taking a huge risk. The Ducks signed Gibson to this massive extension that looked like a bargain at the time, but now the Ducks are stuck with his $6.4 million cap hit for the next three seasons.
Honestly, the Ducks might have to buy out Gibson. This contract is an albatross, and the relationship seems like it’s in a really bad spot. The Ducks aren’t competing anytime soon, and Gibson probably isn’t the guy to get them there anyway. If anyone is willing even to take on 50 percent of the contract for free, the Ducks should make the move.